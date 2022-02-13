Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 49,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get Mymetics alerts:

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.