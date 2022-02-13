Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 49,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Mymetics Company Profile
