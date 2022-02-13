Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $211.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000122 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,311,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.