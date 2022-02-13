MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Reaches $873,327.13

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $873,327.13 and $786.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00105440 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

