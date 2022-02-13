N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report $88.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $88.82 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $345.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 274,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,926. N-able has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth $1,161,000.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

