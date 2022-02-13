NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

