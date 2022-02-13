National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NATI. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

