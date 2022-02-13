Natixis Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.