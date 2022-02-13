Natixis Buys Shares of 31,000 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Natixis bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

