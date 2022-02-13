Natixis Buys Shares of 51,881 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 51,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

