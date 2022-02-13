Natixis Decreases Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,440 over the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

