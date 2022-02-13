Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $10,422,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $1,249,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 87.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Everbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.