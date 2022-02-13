Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Natixis raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 28.1% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 65,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 698,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 449,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.53. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

