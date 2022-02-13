Natixis Purchases Shares of 27,957 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 52.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 46.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.