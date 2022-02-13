NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.99).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.75.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

