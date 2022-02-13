Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

