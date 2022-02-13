NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 2,083,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,762. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
