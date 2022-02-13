NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 2,083,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,762. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

