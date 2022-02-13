NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post sales of $11.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.30 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter worth $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 51,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $533.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

