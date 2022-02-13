Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $433.25 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $433.25 million and $8.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.05 or 0.06818406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00298259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.59 or 0.00787671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00077286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00406651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00221993 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,578,103,079 coins and its circulating supply is 29,757,120,168 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

