NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 346,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after buying an additional 83,811 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 65.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.