NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

