NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, reports.
NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 282,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,017. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.