Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 470,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,572,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 414,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,695,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

