Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 331,980 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,645,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $25,751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,400,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.15.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

