Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after buying an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

