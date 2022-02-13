Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,412,848,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

DSGX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.