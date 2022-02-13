Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 282,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 239,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OSUR stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of -0.36.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

