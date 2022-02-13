Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 299,392 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 299,392 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

