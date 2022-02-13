New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,074 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

UPS opened at $213.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

