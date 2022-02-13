New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 285,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 91,255 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 339,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 246,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,481,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

