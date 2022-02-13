New England Asset Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.