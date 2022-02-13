New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

