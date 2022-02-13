New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $207.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.33 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

