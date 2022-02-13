New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

