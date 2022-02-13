Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 2,222,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,904. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

