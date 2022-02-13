Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.
Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 2,222,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,904. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.
