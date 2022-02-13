Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.68) to €18.00 ($20.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Nexi stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 4,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Nexi has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

