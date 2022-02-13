Nexo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.04 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00004819 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $5.04 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00037377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00105439 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

