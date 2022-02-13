NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

