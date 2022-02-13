nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $20.26

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.61. nLIGHT shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The company has a market cap of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 24,763 shares of company stock valued at $618,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

