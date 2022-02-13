Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Lessened by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.02 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

