North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

