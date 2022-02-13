NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

