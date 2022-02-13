NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 13,876 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

USB opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

