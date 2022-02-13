NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

