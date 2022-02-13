NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 381,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,035,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

