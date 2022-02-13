NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.
DVY opened at $124.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.