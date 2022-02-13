NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

DVY opened at $124.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

