NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 30,934 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,934 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

