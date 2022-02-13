NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

