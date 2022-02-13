Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

