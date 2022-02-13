Northland Securities Lowers Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $175.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

PIPR stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $103.39 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,624.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

