Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 131.0% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

